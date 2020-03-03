Metro health officials preparing for coronavirus in case local cases appear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- As deadly coronavirus illnesses climb in the United States, metro doctors are convinced we're bound to see local cases soon.

"We will absolutely be faced with this disease. Majority of patients will likely not require in-patient admission but when they do, we're absolutely ready for them," said Amanda Gartner, a registered nurse with the KU Health System, focused on infection prevention and control.

KU Health System already has a quarantine area ready to go for up to 10 patients and could help accommodate even more at designated regional care units if needed.

Right now, it's critical if you've got any flu-like symptoms, especially if you've traveled abroad, to not head straight to a clinic or emergency room.

"Call ahead to your doctor's office or the emergency room or any urgent care and tell them, 'Hey, I haven't been anywhere, haven't traveled, but I think this might be what I have,' so they know you're coming and can separate you and put you in a room by yourself before you get there," said Nancy Tausz, Johnson County Health Services division director.

Tausz also co-chairs the public health subcommittee at the Mid-America Regional Council.

Dozens of regional homeland security partners from hospitals to schools, public health agencies and more are meeting regularly to update plans and share any new developments as they happen.

"We're not reinventing the wheel here. We've had other responses such as the H1N1 response. We've had the measles response. We had the Ebola response. We're very familiar with each other," Tausz said.

And while kits are not available to confirm COVID-19 at local health facilities yet, if anyone meets the CDC's criteria based on symptoms and travel history, the state health departments can help coordinate testing.

"In the mean time, while you're waiting for confirmatory test whether it's negative or positive, you're really just treating the symptoms of the patient," Gartner said.

And because we are in the middle of cold and flu season, doctors said some of the precautions we take this time of the year are even more necessary with the coronavirus out there.

Cover your coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently, and use alcohol based hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of sickness.