Metro high school drama event Blue Star Awards rescheduled due to coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: Kansas City’s Starlight theater is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have reached nearly 10,000 in the United States with a reported 150 deaths having been recorded. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY METRO — Starlight Theatre has announced a new date for the Blue Star Awards Ceremony, an event that recognizes excellence in drama throughout metro high schools.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 21. The decision came after officials recognized that many students, especially in Kansas, would not be able to return to school for the rest of the year. Missouri schools are currently closed until April 24.

The new ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 31.

Officials are also changing the way they make nominations for the ceremony. Normally, nominations for things like best actor and actress are sent to the schools.

Now, they will be live streamed on Starlight’s Facebook page on the date the ceremony was originally scheduled for in May at 3:30 p.m.

“We know it is a highly unusual year for our community and country, but that gives us even more reason to publicly celebrate the accomplishments of thousands of theatre students and their teachers at the 53 high schools involved in this year’s Blue Star Awards,” Barb Schulte, Starlight’s vice president of community engagement, said in a statement.

The ceremony was established in 2003, serving 5,000 metro students yearly. Find more information on Starlight’s website, here.