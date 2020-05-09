Metro high schools and communities finding creative, safe ways to celebrate their seniors

KANSAS CITY METRO — High school districts across the metro are working to celebrate their seniors while still abiding by the rules of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Park Hill School District in Platte County set up special yard signs where seniors live. The signs say “We love our seniors,” and “#PARKHILLPROUD.”

District officials said they just wanted to make sure they could recognize the graduates who didn’t get to go through the normal “senior week” and fun of leaving high school.

The Smithville School District tried something else — a socially-distant parade.

Seniors dressed in their caps and gowns and drove through downtown with their friends and families, honking and celebrating their achievements. Spectators stood dispersed along the sidewalks clapping and waving.

Like everyone else, the seniors are finishing their high school careers online. In-person graduation ceremonies remain on hold.