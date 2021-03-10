Metro homeowner warns others about contractor after lights remain up weeks after Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas was almost 11 weeks ago, and yet, some metro homeowners are only now having their holiday lights taken down by the contractor who they hired to put them up.

One Johnson County, Kansas homeowner complained to FOX4 News that her lights were still displayed on her family home in mid-February, as she waited for that contractors to remove them.

Brooke asked us not to disclose her full name. She said she hired Lights Up K and its owner, Jordan Anderson, to hang her Christmas lights in December. Part of their agreement when she paid him $600 was that he’d remove them by mid-January. Instead, Anderson didn’t send a sub-contractor to Brooke’s home until mid-February.

FOX4 spoke with Anderson on Wednesday. He blamed bad weather for the delays in taking down the decorations. Weather almanacs from that four-week period show temperatures as high as 58 degrees.

“Excuses, excuses, excuses,” Anderson said. “Had he come down in a reasonable amount of time like he said, and stored them, we probably would have used him again next year. It was going to be half the cost of that to put them back up, because he already had the lights.”

FOX4 also profiled Anderson in September, when customers complained to FOX4 Problem Solvers that Anderson had failed to finish concrete work he’d started at their homes. Anderson ended up paying those customers for their trouble.

“It’s the lack of communication and the lack of commitment,” Brooke said.

One of Anderson’s competitors said he’s heard too many complaints about Lights Up KC. Kale Withers, who operates the similarly-named Light Up KC, opened his business in September 2019. Even customers get the two confused, and they’ve messaged Withers frequently seeking service and refunds.

“It got bad toward mid-to-late January. They kept saying — when are you going to come back and take them down? I need you to come get my lights down. I had to keep telling everyone — I’m not the same company,” Withers lamented.

When FOX4 spoke with Anderson on Wednesday afternoon, he said in addition to bad weather, he had problems with scheduling employees during that period. Anderson said all lights are now removed from his customers’ homes, but one of them said he had to pay a third-party contractor to remove his lights instead.

One of Lights Up KC’s customers filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Kansas City. Anderson said he installed lights at nearly 400 metro homes this year. A spokesperson for the Missouri Secretary of State’s office told FOX4 there is no registered business called Lights Up KC.