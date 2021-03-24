Metro hospital leaders say accelerating vaccinations key to stopping rise in COVID-19 admissions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Doctors are concerned about families returning home from spring break vacations, as the number of patients admitted to the University of Kansas hospital for COVID-19 has doubled in the last two days.

Healthcare professionals said the nation is now racing to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.

Doctors at four metro-area hospitals said none of the patients being admitted now for COVID-19 have been vaccinated.

At KU Hospital, Truman Medical Centers, Liberty Hospital and Advent Shawnee Mission, doctors said they’re not seeing nursing home residents with COVID-19 needing hospital care anymore because nearly all have been vaccinated.

Most new patients are between 50 and 60 years old, according to Dr. Raghu Adiga, of Liberty Hospital.

There is concern about Easter and spring sports starting.

Doctors fear many people weary of pandemic restrictions may let their guard down too soon.

“What we are now seeing across the United States, in multiple states and we’re starting to see it here, our numbers have doubled in the last couple of days,” Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer at KU Hospital, said. “You’re seeing a rise in COVID again. There looks like there may be another surge and it’s caused by the same things that it’s always caused by: When folks don’t follow the rules, the virus spreads.”

The hospitals also report fewer staffers calling in sick, because most have been vaccinated.

A letter published today in the New England Journal of Medicine about a study from Children’s Mercy Hospital said getting vaccinated has helped both those who received the shots and those who did not, in the same workplace.

As virus variants continue to surge in Europe and elsewhere, doctors don’t want those deadlier variants to gain traction in Kansas City among the unprotected.

That’s why they are urging everyone to try to get immunized as soon as they can.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android