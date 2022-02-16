HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Restoration House in Harrisonville, Missouri has some new residents. The program for victims of human trafficking is using animal therapy to help women in recovery.

You’ve heard of goat yoga, goat parties, and all kinds of events surrounding the adorable baby goats. At Restoration House little baby goats are helping survivors through the hardest times of their lives.

Tranquility after trauma. That’s what Restoration House hopes every human trafficking victim finds when they step through their doors.

“They come in broken in so many pieces and have so little self esteem and feel unworthy,” Roxie Loyd, the executive director of programs & services for Restoration House said.

The nonprofit recently expanded and are moving into a new space. It allows them to house more women in need. Human trafficking has always been an issue but experts say since the pandemic started more and more women are finding themselves victims.

“I went from being homeless eating out of dumpsters to having a room of my own. Having clothes. Having the ability to take showers. Hot meals. The animals helped me a lot,” one victim said.

She is nearing graduation and is learning trust and love in a new way. This woman was exploited from the time she was eight-years-old. The mother of five is finding life, love, and confidence after abuse.

“They’re happy. They’re hoppy. They’re so much fun. You could sit and watch them forever,” Loyd said.

For one woman taking care of the kids are getting her closer to being able to take care of her own kids again. She got her high school diploma during her time at Restoration House. After graduation she plans to become certified in counseling trafficking victims and was offered a job at Restoration House itself.

“If you put a lot of trust in an animal that can easily turn on you. Its taught me I can put trust into people again,” she said.

“You can see their light come on, and that happiness starts to show. You see them starting to care for these animals and nurturing them, brushing them, feeding them, milking them it’s a all part of a great experience,” Loyd said.

Not only are the goats showing the women what it’s like to be loved, they are also teaching these babies how to be loving.

“I never looked at it as teaching them love. I’ve always seen it as they love me, so it’s a new thought understanding that maybe I taught them how to love the right way,” the woman said.

While caring for a goat may seem small, sometimes it’s the little things that can change your entire perspective.

“This program saved my life. It gave me a whole new outlook. It helped me find who I am and what I’m worth,” she said.

“What are you worth?” FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt asked.

“I’m worth the world.”

The program is currently working on their Sky’s the Limit capitol campaign to help with their expansion. Currently they are in between their second and third phase of the campaign. Their second phase included the expansion into a new building to house more women.

Their third stage, once funded, will add 10 acres to their property to add tiny houses and cabins. This will give women in their program the ability to learn to live independently while also being in a safe location.

Through Restoration House the women also learn how to make soap and tumblers. These items are sold to benefit the program and help survivors.

If you would like to donate to Restoration House you can do so through their website.

