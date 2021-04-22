Metro kids roll up their sleeves to take action on Earth Day

OLATHE, Kan. — Some local 12-year-olds decided to roll up their sleeves and put their words into action on Earth Day.

Led by Talia Humfeld, the youngsters waded into the muck of Little Cedar Creek at the Ernie Miller Park and Nature Center on Thursday to tackle an issue that just seems too big for most adults.

“We were driving one day and we saw just a whole bunch of trash on the road and it just made me have this gut feeling where I wanted to do something about it,” Humfeld said.

So just like that, Humfeld rounded up some of her closest friends and family and went to work. The young people gathered up everything from empty liquor bottles to baby toys.

“It feels like we’re like heroes because we’re just like cleaning everything,” said Akira Haynes, another 12-year-old. “I know it’s not going to save the whole world but it’s like we’re doing something.”

Talia Humfeld is calling her crew of good-deed-doers the Kansas City Kids crew. Talia’s father was brimming with pride.

“For them to take this initiative, to go out and want to clean up the earth, I didn’t put this in their head,” Jay Humfeld said. “It’s something they said we should do and I said I’ll support you anyway I can.”

Thursday’s volunteer efforts were coordinated by the Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department.

If you’re interested in helping the Kansas City Kids Crew with its next volunteer project, you can email the group here Info@1220hempco.com .

