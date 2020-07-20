Metro man charged in DUI crash in Olathe had 10 beers before driving

OLATHE, Kan. — Court documents say a 29-year-old man had drank at least 10 beers when he allegedly caused a crash in Olathe that injured nine other people last month.

Miguel Perez-Ramirez, 29, faces 10 counts of DUI aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

The charges stem from a crash at about 4:50 p.m June 28 on Old 56 Highway near Harrison Street. Four vehicles were involved.

Police said Perez-Ramirez’s Ford Taurus hit a Honda Odyssey from behind. The minivan then hit a Ford F350, which hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

There were five people in the Taurus, including two unrestrained children. One of the children suffered a serious traumatic brain injury, and the other fractured multiple bones. Two other passengers in Perez-Ramirez’s vehicle were also injured.

There were four people in the Odyssey, all of whom suffered various serious injuries. Two occupants in the F350 were treated for minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, Olathe Fire Captain Mike Hall said the fire department had to extricate nine of the 10 injured from their vehicles. In all, five of the victims were minors.

Before going into surgery, police said Perez-Ramirez smelled strongly like alcohol. According to court documents. the 29-year-old told officers he had drank about 10 beers before driving. Police also learned he was driving on a suspended license.

A passenger told police that Perez-Ramirez came to pick him and his father up so they could buy food, and he immediately realized he was drunk.

After buying food, court documents say he told Perez-Ramirez he was too drunk to drive, but he said he was still going to — but would “drive slowly.”

But court records say, the man saw Perez-Ramirez drink beer while he was driving “really fast.”

Witnesses to the crash said Perez-Ramirez was driving approximately 55-60 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to police. Witnesses said he made no attempt to brake or avoid the crash.

An off-duty Johnson County sheriff’s deputy, who responded to render aid, saw an open beer bottle in the Taurus, court documents say. Officers also allegedly found an open box of beer on the floorboard and unopened bottles.

Police talked to several of Perez-Ramirez’s neighbors, who said he had been drinking all day, according to charging documents.