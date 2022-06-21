OLATHE, Kan. — A judge sentenced a metro man to nearly 20-years behind bars for a hit-and-run crash that killed two men.

In February, Bradley Woodworth, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr.

According to court documents a witness told police he saw a dark colored minivan, driven by Woodworth, and Siebuhr’s gold Toyota Avalon, speeding down 151st Street in October 2018. The witness said they appeared to be jockeying back and forth with each other. The witness had to move out of the way as the two tried to pass him, side-by-side, creating a three-wide scenario just before the crash.

Prosecutors said Woodworth and Siebhur hit each other, sending Siebuhr’s car spinning out of control, through the median and into oncoming traffic. The oncoming traffic was a Suzuki, driven by 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey.

When Bloskey hit Siebuhr, Siebhur’s car burst into flames. Both men died. Woodworth took off from the crash scene before police arrived.

Investigators later said the crash was the result of road rage.

