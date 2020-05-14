Metro man shocked after being shot at while driving on I-435 in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. – Leawood police are looking for a driver suspected of shooting into another vehicle on the highway.

Lori Vazquez said her heart dropped when she got a phone call from her son, Nathaniel Siebert, on Monday night.

“I was so scared, you know, and immediately started freaking out,” she said.

The 20-year-old was driving to pick up his younger sisters when he pulled around an orange car that was going slower than him, near the Interstate 49 and Interstate 435 interchange.

“He came on at last second, and I had to swerve over,” Siebert recalled.

He said he continued west on I-435, as the person in the car jockeyed with him down the interstate for about 10 minutes.

“It was kind of crazy,” Siebert said.

However, the situation turned scary just as the two approached Nall Avenue.

“I was at going to slow way down and let him go about his business, and just before I decided I was going to do that I heard the shot and I just went,” he said.

Siebert, who wasn’t injured, sped off and eventually got to a safe spot. When he opened his passenger car door, a single bullet fell to the ground.

“That’s when I knew for sure I had gotten shot at,” he said.

Just a couple of inches to the right or left of where the bullet struck, and the young man and his mom believe the situation could’ve ended tragically.

“I tell my son all the time that his car has such bad blind spots, the frame is wide,” Vazquez said. “I’m never going to complain about that again because it saved his life.”

Siebert and his mom are thankful his sisters weren’t in the car with him at the time of the shooting. His mom thinks her son handled the situation as best he could, but she still can’t believe this happened in an area she and her family travel multiple times a day.

“When somebody does something like this to you, it’s kind of makes you feel so incredibly vulnerable, and it’s not a great feeling and it makes me worry for my kids.” Vazquez said.

The suspect’s car is described as an orange hatchback with silver wheels and “flickering headlights.” If you see the car or know someone who drives something similar, call the Leawood Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.