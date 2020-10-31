Metro man shot on I-35 near I-435 in Lenexa in possible road rage incident, police say

LENEXA, Kan. — A man was shot Friday night while driving on Interstate 35 in Johnson County, police say, causing the highway to be shut down temporarily.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said the victim was headed northbound on I-35 near I-435 when he was shot at by a suspect on a motorcycle, also driving northbound.

The victim drove home where he called 911. Medics took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this point.

Lenexa police are investigating this incident as a possible road rage shooting.

Northbound I-35 was closed near the I-435 interchange, and several associated ramps were also closed. They have since been reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.