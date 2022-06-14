WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Gardner, Kansas, man pleads guilty, admitting his role in the plan to breach the U.S. capitol on January 6.

Prosecutors linked Ryan Keith Ashlock, 23, to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys.

As part of a deal, Ashlock pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds during a video conference Tuesday morning. Ashlock also agreed to help investigators with the remainder of their investigation into the insurrection.

In exchange for the guilty plea, federal prosecutors dropped other charges, including several felonies, against Ashlock.

Ashlock will be sentenced Nov. 10.

He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release. He also is required to pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. Court documents show the riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the building.

Ashlock was indicted by a federal grand jury last year along with three other Kansas City-area Proud Boys — William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne, both of Olathe; and Louis Colon, of Blue Springs.

Kuehne is pleaded not guilty to charges and is scheduled to be in court

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to obstructing law enforcement officers, federal prosecutors in April.

Chrestman pleaded not guilty to crimes and remains behind bars awaiting trial.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.