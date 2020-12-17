Metro mom challenged financially by COVID says politicians need to prove they care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congress is still trying to hash out a second COVID relief deal. While debate continues, many here at home are worried as the clock ticks down on getting pandemic unemployment assistance.

Pandemic unemployment assistance is supposed to come to your rescue if you lose your job or miss paychecks because you and your family get sick. But one Northland mom says getting that help isn’t guaranteed.

Abby Onder is now back to work in Kansas City’s gaming industry, but money’s tight this holiday season after she missed more than two weeks’ worth of pay. Her entire family, including six kids, got sick with COVID-19.

“It’s just been a lot of sacrifices, and I’m sure which is what everyone’s doing right now. It’s frustrating,” said Onder.

Because Abby works an hourly tipped job, she filed for pandemic unemployment assistance to help recover lost wages while she and her family quarantined for 15 days. It took almost as long to get a letter denying PUA because she was “unable to work.”

“It’s like they make it intentionally frustrating so people just give up and won’t take it,” Onder said.

She called the Missouri Department of Labor, and a rep told her she should be eligible for PUA money.

“I’ll probably never see it, but we’ve kind of made it through this hump, and with me being able to be back at work, that’ll be better. But unfortunately for a lot of people, they don’t have the recovery I had so it’s unfortunate for them,” said Onder.

The problem’s compounded because the PUA program is currently set to expire right after Christmas.

Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall (R) said he’s committed to making sure more money is secured for paycheck protection and unemployment programs through at least March before the clock runs out.

“Hopefully with a continuation of the programs, it’ll be easier than starting over. There’s hope. I know it’s been a tough 12 months for everybody, but we’re going to get through this,” Marshall said.

“Now is the time to act to show us that they care about us. They always talk about how they care about American families and care about putting us first, and now is the time to really get back to work and put something together and work together and compromise,” Onder said.

The Missouri Department of Labor wouldn’t answer specific question about Abby’s case, citing confidentiality. But Onder told FOX4 after we started digging into it, she got a call from the DOL and they’ve indicated she can appeal her denial and should then receive pandemic unemployment assistance.

The Missouri DOL said it’s awarded more than $335 million in pandemic unemployment aid since March and has hired added new staffers to help with the historic volume of claims.

FOX4 also received the following statements from other lawmakers about ongoing stimulus talks to extend aid to Americans:

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R)

It would be a dereliction of duty if Congress adjourns for Christmas without having a vote on providing working families with direct payments. Working people are struggling. And they should be the first people given relief, not last. The crisis of rising unemployment claims, ever-expanding food lines, evictions, and growing credit card debt has been staring us in the face for months. It’s time we do something about it and provide emergency relief to Americans.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran (R)

In this next COVID-19 relief package, we need to focus our efforts on health care and small businesses that have slipped through the cracks – restaurants, retail stores, the live event industry and others. In many of our small communities, if we lose the local café or hardware store because of this pandemic, they won’t come back. Keeping our businesses open so employees can keep working and bring home a paycheck should be one of our top priorities in addition to support for our health care workers, schools and vaccine distribution.