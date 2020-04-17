Metro non-profits come together to help those in need during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The need is great and it’s immediate right now. Several non-profits are joining forces to help the homeless and others who are struggling.

“My ears are always ready to listen,” a volunteer said during a meeting.

Non-profits across the Kansas City metro heard the need for food, testing and medical screenings. So, they set up tents together, near 8th and Virginia in Kansas City, Missouri.

“This is really operation Kansas City relief,”Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus Exec. Dir. Jaysen Van Sickle said.

Van Sickle’s agency is one of the many agencies providing everything from showers, basic toiletries to family needs and food.

“We’re just gonna stand in that line because we have to because these are our fellow Kansas Citians and we’re not going to let anyone who needs our help be turned away,” Van Sickle said.

Hope Health, Swope Health and Heart to Heart International are taking care of the medical side. Thursday is the first day they have supplies to test patients for COVID-19.

“It’s COVID-19 and it’s scary,” Heart to Heart Intl. Dir. of Disaster Response Heather Lee said. “Because we don’t know much about it, but these folks said, ‘You know what, no matter what the risk I’m gonna be safe, we’re going to follow the right guidelines and procedures and we’re going to make sure the people that need to be taken care or are taken care of’.”

Once tested, if they’re homeless they will stay at this hotel for free. It’s about a block away from the actual testing site.They will stay at the hotel for three days until the results come back.

“As of the end of March, a lot of people’s paychecks have expired,” Van Sickle said. “So for us now, we’re seeing a lot of people who are coming to our doors and that’s what I mean by we’re a community service.”

Hope Faith is not just serving the homeless. They’re seeing people who may have lost jobs — struggling to feed their families.

Thursday Volunteers saw more than 1,000 new faces.

On a daily basis, they feed between 188-200 families and senior citizens, and that’s on top of the thousands of meals given out inside.

“Continue to stay home if you don’t need to be out in this,” Van Sickle said. “And we’re all going to weather this storm together.”

In addition to volunteer medical staff, he said they are in need of more Personal Protective Equipment, like face shields and gowns.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.