Metro OB/GYNs virtually collaborating on care for moms and babies amid coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doctors believe pregnant women are a higher-risk population in this pandemic. Right now, there isn’t enough research to say how the virus will affect them.

In order to protect those women, local physicians are taking a new approach, something never done before in the metro.

Bringing life safely into the world is a special skill set shared by a small sample of metro physicians.

“A lot of us are friends with each other and we do compare notes: ‘How can we manage this? How do you manage that?’ But we never really ever come together and actually talk about it,” said Devika Maulik, an obstetrician-gynecologist who practices in hospitals and offices across Kansas City.

That changed at the end of March when a handful of doctors began a weekly Zoom call to collaborate.

The idea was simple: exchange information about the best way to care for pregnant women in the face of COVID-19.

Every Friday, now nearly 80 providers, nurses and administrators join each week.

Maulik said the group poses questions like, “How are you guys testing moms? How are you doing this? If you have a mom who’s pregnant and has it, and then got better, how do you manage that?”

Kiersten Moreno, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Independence Women’s Center at Centerpoint Medical Center, said the calls are incredibly valuable.

She’s fascinated with how creative everyone has been so creative with reduced office hours and increased virtual visits.

“Women still have babies,” Moreno said. “They’re not stopping that. So how do we keep them safe? Because they technically are a little bit of a higher risk population when we just don’t know how they’re going to react to this virus. Are they going to react to it the way we’ve seen other viruses? Is there going to be an effect to the fetus? We just don’t know those answers.”

Coming together to pose these questions and share published information is how these doctors are combatting the unknowns. The group is sharing information from governing bodies, hospital protocols, peer-reviewed articles and societal guidelines.

Patient input has been valuable, too.

“I think there’s more effort on providers and physicians and nurses to get patient input because we really don’t know. There’s not a lot of data out there,” Maulik said.

“Sometimes when there’s not a lot of data, you’re kind of like figuring it out. I think when you don’t have any guidance, sometimes you go to the patient. ‘What works for you?’ I’m seeing more of that dialogue than usual, which I think is a positive,” she continued.

Both physicians hope the calls will continue after COVID-19.

“Amidst the crisis that everything has seemed, it’s actually been incredibly inspiring to see everybody become so creative,” Moreno said. “I’m just fascinated by everyone who becomes so creative and the dedication and the amount of time that people spend on this.”

“It’s really great because this is, in the ideal world, what we always wanted, that doctors are talking to each other,” Maulik said. “There are open avenues of communication, that we’re figuring things out together, and we’re brainstorming together. We’re coming up with solutions and figuring out with patients what are the best solutions for some of the challenges.”