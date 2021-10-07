Metro parents, health officials ready for approval of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11

OLATHE, Kan. — Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization to vaccinate children ages 5-11. Now metro health department are gearing up.

The Johnson County Health Department tells FOX4 it has had a lot of phone calls from parents wanting to know when the vaccine will be available for kids ages 5-11. Health officials say it could become available by the holidays.

Eleanor Harbison has two young ones, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old. She believes the shot is the best way to protect her little ones from COVID-19.

“I’m all for it,” she said. “I have been vaccinated.”

She’s anxiously awaiting the day she’ll be able to get her 8-year-old daughter vaccinated.

“It is taking so long to get to this point,” Harbison said.

But the way may soon be over.

Pfizer has asked the U.S. Government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids. The FDA must decide whether the shots are safe and effective for kids 5 to 11.

“On October 26, the FDA will hear their recommendations and review the evidence and then make a recommendation of their own,” said Stacie Province with the Johnson County Health Department.

Then the recommendations will go to the CDC to review and make their own recommendations.

FOX4 asked the Johnson County Health Department what its vaccination rates have been so far for kids ages 12 to 17. It said approximately 64% of the population in Johnson County, Kansas have at least been partially vaccinated and approximately 54% that have been fully vaccinated.

The health department feels like they have a good vaccination rate and expect to see a high turn out once the vaccine is approved for younger kids.

While it’s been a long time coming for parents. Harbison knows science takes time.

“I feel like they have been going through the process as carefully as they can in an emergency situation.”