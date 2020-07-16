Metro parents weighing return to school, safety risks and the unknown

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — There’s no right answer to any of the back-to-school issues that districts and parents across the country are facing.

On its website, the American Association of Pediatrics says, “The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.

“The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.

“Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation.”

Be that as it may, it’s still difficult to imagine schools and students successfully adhering to social distancing guidelines, proper mask wearing and handwashing, and other expert recommendations when it comes to keeping COVID-19 at bay.

Johnson County mom Katie Schwenk said she’s grateful for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement Wednesday that she’s delaying the return to school for public K-12 facilities until at least Labor Day.

“It’s nice to have that kind of grace period to see where we’re going to be in a couple more weeks,” Schwenk said.

Her daughters are supposed to start second grade and kindergarten this fall.

“On one hand, I think it’s really important that they go to school and see their peers and be in a brick and mortar school,” Schwenk said. “But on the other hand, it’s very scary to think about them going and putting themselves in danger, putting their peers in danger, and their teachers.”

She acknowledges that information is constantly changing throughout the pandemic, but with what she knows right now, she’s glad the kids aren’t going back in August.

I kind of have been going by my gut instinct with things like this, and my gut instinct says don’t send them back right now,” Schwenk said.

Nathalie Cabansag said her six-year-old daughter didn’t truly absorb the online lessons at the end of her kindergarten year this spring.

“A Zoom meeting with kindergartners, just it isn’t productive,” she said. “Basically all of the learning was done with me and her and on the laptop, and it just didn’t really seem to sink in or be interesting for her.”

She’s also concerned about the socialization and routine her daughter is missing.

She’s an only child, so she doesn’t have someone else to engage with all day long,” Cabansag said. “I feel like there’s so many important work skills that adults have that they learn through play and through communication with other children.”

But having lost two relatives to the virus, Cabansag also understands the depth of the illness and the risks it carries. And then there’s handling the unknown.

“The hardest part for me is not, ‘I need my kid in school.’ It’s, ‘I just need to know what’s going to happen,’ because I need to plan my work,” she said.