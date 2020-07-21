Metro parents working together to navigate chaotic back-to-school decisions

LIBERTY, Mo. — Parents have a lot on their plates right now, trying to figure out when school will start and if they want to send their kids in-person or take online classes.

Some parents are now banding together to help each other navigate this uncharted territory.

The Facebook group “Liberty MO School District Virtual Learning Parents” just launched Monday and already has more than 600 members.

“I’m just an average parent looking to help out some other parents in a tough spot right now,” Beth Farr said.

The mom of two started the page, hoping to find support from others in her shoes.

“It’s very intimidating and isolating, and you feel very lonely,” Farr said. “I sat and thought to myself, ‘You know, there’s other parents going through this.'”

Farr’s been blown away by the organic nature of the group and the incredible discussions happening. Parents are sharing answers they’ve gotten from the district’s “Let’s Talk Liberty” forum and resources to bolster the online learning experience for their kids.

“There’s a lot of parents on there who are struggling with that exact problem, saying you know, I really want to make this virtual thing work, but really having anxiety and don’t know how we’re going to make it happen,” Farr said. “Who else is in this situation? Who else is working through this? Maybe we can come up with some ideas, putting our minds together.”

Mom Katrina Tindall is incredibly grateful to have found this online support group. Her son has special needs, and she’s struggled with whether in-person or virtual learning makes most sense for her family this fall.

“He proved he can be very task-forced on his iPad, which was amazing because he has a much harder time in a classroom setting,” Tindall said. “But especially with the current schedule Liberty Public (Schools) has released, with six-hour Zoom meetings and a strict schedule, which I completely appreciate, I worry it would be too difficult for him,” Tindall said.

Through the Facebook page, where other parents are sharing district responses they’ve received, Tindall learned her son could still have access to experts he needs in the special education department if the family opts for virtual learning.

“To see the school district is still willing to work with parents is an absolute huge relief,” Tindall said.

For parents who do choose virtual school, the program has been beefed up a lot since the spring, to give kids a more robust learning experience with a big focus on English and math skills.

As of now, Liberty is planning to begin school Aug. 25. But on Tuesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas urged schools in Kansas City to delay the start of school until after Labor Day.

Liberty Public Schools released the following statement Tuesday afternoon in regard to Lucas’ announcement:

“LPS Families,

“As you may have seen in the local news this morning, the Kansas City Health Department and Mayor’s office held a joint press conference that provided recommendations for safely reopening metro schools for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. As part of the information presented, it was recommended that districts begin the school year following the Labor Day holiday.

“While we do not have anything new to share at this time with regard to changes to our current academic calendar or Return to Learn plans, please know that we will remain in contact with Clay County and KCMO health officials, with the focus of health and safety of students and staff as our top priority.

“Our LPS Reentry Task Force and Department of Innovation and Learning continue the work of providing our students, staff, and families with the best educational opportunities in a safe and healthy environment this fall.

“We remain committed to providing you with regular updates, as things continue to evolve. As always, thank you for your continued support of Liberty Public Schools!”