Metro public transportation staying prepared with more freezing weather on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As colder temperatures head our way over the weekend, public transportation vehicles are being prepped for a safe ride.

The world doesn’t stop in frigid temperatures just like people who need a ride across town.



“Customers depend on the bus to be there and its our job to do just that,” said Jameson Auten, the deputy CEO of the Kansas City Auto Transportation Authority.



Auten said the company does its best work in the winter weather.



“We maintain our fleet throughout the year whether there’s snow on the ground or not, Auten said. “We make sure that they’re being sanitized on the inside. We’re trying to keep up with cleaning but with all the salt they get dirty.”

Along with monitoring vehicles, Auten said crews monitor the weather as well when its expected to be sub-freezing.

He said lately they haven’t seen packed buses due to the cold, but local taxis are having an increase in calls.

“Our trip volume increases a lot because a lot of people don’t want to drive their own personal vehicles when there’s weather like this,” Byron Cody said, safety manager of zTrip.

Cody said zTrip mechanics are on standby 24/7 despite weather conditions.

Some staff start their shift at three in the morning to make sure cars are ready to face the cold.



“If they go to the shop, our shop guys will take care of them,” Cody said. “The tread they take care of that too, we replace wipers on the vehicles too.”

And KCATA not only preps buses to transport people in the cold, but to keep them warm as well.

“We’re never going to run away from people that need help,” said Auten. “In fact, we’re going to run towards them.”

The warming buses are at different locations across town.

They’re available from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.