Metro relief organizations sending aid after tornadoes ravage Tennessee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Severe weather is top of mind across the metro after storms and tornadoes tore through Tennessee.

"We are just standing ready for any needs that arise," Sarah Clark-Williams, the disaster program manager at the Red Cross, said.

Nonprofits like the American Red Cross are prepped and ready to send teams to care for tornado victims, if needed.

"It means everything to a family who has lost everything in a moment," Clark-Williams said. "Red Cross always wants to be prepared and ready to respond to provide that care and comfort."

Operation BBQ Relief, based in Shawnee, Kansas, will drive a box-truck the 550 miles. In it are storage containers, styrofoam to-go boxes and two or three tilt skillets that can cook about 40 gallons of food at a time.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all the people of Nashville right now," Heart to Heart International CEO Kim Carroll said.

Heart to Heart held an assembly event in Nashville last week. They plan to send the same hygiene kits back to the very people who put them together.

"They built 1,350 in Nashville," Carroll said.

Right now, Carroll's team has been told hospitals in Nashville are managing. More than 150 people have been brought in with injuries.

So far, Heart to Heart has been asked to send two pallets of Hygiene Kits.

"They contain shampoo, soap, toothbrush, tooth paste, wash cloths and hand towels. Everything you'd need in a shelter," Carroll said.

The tornado flattened homes, damaged dozens of buildings and killed at least 25 people.

"People have lost their lives. People have lost loved ones," Carroll said. "We can’t do anything to replace that, of course, but what we can do to help those who have been displaced from their homes and need a little comfort."

The people of Kansas City have proven they are ready to help any way they can.

If you would like to help Heart to Heart with disaster relief, text "HHI" to 41444, or visit their website at https://www.hearttoheart.org/.