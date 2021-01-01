Metro residents kick off new year with snow clean-up and some fun, too

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The blanket of white powdery snow made for a lot of clean-up work across the metro on New Year’s Day, along with a little fun.

Above Overland Park, you can see the extent of ice and snow pack covering city streets, but plows have done a good job making roads passable.

“Oh it’s awesome. They just do a great job. Last night when we came home from family, they were pre-treated so well and you can really tell the difference when you got to Overland Park,” said Dave McClain, an Overland Park resident.

McClain appreciated the clean streets and is now doing his part to help dig out. After New Year’s church service and a hot breakfast, he spent hours cleaning sidewalks and driveways for his neighbors.

“I love snow! It’s the ice that gets a little bit sketchy and you just never quite know, especially like this. You don’t know how bad it’s going to be underneath. But yeah, I love snow. Snow’s no big deal,” McClain said.

The snowfall is refreshing for Chris Moulin. He started a tree business a couple years ago, which slows down as it gets colder. He decided to offer snow clearing in the winter months, but Kansas City hasn’t had much of the white stuff to keep him busy — until now.

“I’m just excited to get out here and you know clean up the streets and help people so they can get to work on time,” Moulin said.

The fresh winter fluff also made for a fun way to kick off the new year, too.

“It’s great just leaving the year behind and starting out fresh with fresh snow and having the joy of her being old enough to play in the snow and have fun,” Chris Farrell said.

Farrell, his 3-year-old daughter Sloan and their neighbor friends had a blast flying down the hill and Indian Creek Rec Center Park.

“I always wanted snow for winter. I wanted it for Christmas but didn’t get it! And now I have it and I’m just so happy!” Ceceilia Williams said.

A Christmas card like scene is leaving many hopeful the bright sparkling day buries hardships of 2020 and brings a more hopeful and healthier 2021.