Metro residents preparing for expected winter weather beginning Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sleet and freezing rain are expected as early as Tuesday morning.



Eric Sandberg, supervisor at Overland Park Public Works says these two steps can help you avoid a crash.



“Make sure you leave with extra time to get to where you’re going. Drive slow especially with a chance of freezing rain,” Sandberg said.



Lucas Orozco, an employee at Strasser Hardware said the essentials are flying off of the shelves.



“Ice melt, and then making sure they got their car scraper for sure, windshield washer fluid.”



He says in this weather there are two thing every car needs in case of an emergency



“Make sure to have some blankets and like a case of water in case something was to go wrong and you had to wait hours on end,” Orozco said.



But Kansas Citians are no stranger to this weather. Those FOX4 spoke to say they are prepared.







