HARRISONVILLE, Mo.— Compared to other years, this winter has been mild, but some still wish it was over.

“I’m a big gardener, this was like a big tease for me and I know it will be snowing again in April or something like that,” said Beth Beavers who lives in Harrisonville. “To go from it’s really nice right now, to know that it’s going to be freezing tomorrow? How does that happen? That’s not right!”

“The weather, every day, new lottery number. Out to try playing it,” said Larry House, also of Harrisonville.

In the metro, we’ve seen a few glimpses of spring, including this week, but ice and snow always seems to make its way back.

Harrisonville and other locations, once again, preparing for several inches of snow.

In preparation for Thursday’s winter storm, Harrisonville city leaders say they are expecting it all, from rain, freezing rain and snow.

In anticipation of the slick roads, already advising people to stay home and off the roadways.

“When the weather said it’s going to be snow, then I figured it was time I had milk. I’m an old dairy farmer, I never want to run out of milk,” said Margie Frederick.

Interstate 49 and Highway 7 will not be pretreated ahead of the expected snowfall.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says the rain would just wash away all their hard work.

“I’m a truck driver so I take the winters off, because I’ve driven for over 50 years and don’t want to fight the wind and weather and all that,” House said.

“I’m very lucky I get to work from home tomorrow. So, I’m going to be very cozy and warm,” said Beth Beavers. “I’m ready for spring!”

