Metro residents weigh in on 2020 election results as party rift remains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a disconnect over the election results between Republicans and Democrats rages on, metro supporters on both sides of the aisle weighed in the day after Biden’s victory speech.

“There’s a lot of allegations and litigation going on right now, so me personally would like to wait to see the outcome,” Bonquay Bryant, a President Trump supporter, said.

However, a Biden supporter told FOX4 they believe the election results were fair.

“I have worked at the polls, and I know what kind of care they take to make sure everything is done correctly,” Iris Simmons said. “I know that they make sure they have a Democratic and Republican representative.”



Simmons was one of many people at Mill Creek Park Sunday, where supporters rallied to celebrate Joe Biden’s projected victory.

Even though The Associated Press called the election on Saturday, President Trump said he is not conceding and has initiated several legal battles over alleged voter fraud.

“I think that there have been some irregularities with the voting process this year,” Bren O’connor, a Trump supporter, said. “Obviously with COVID and the mail-in voting, some things have changed where I would like to see some more investigation.”

O’Connor said he understands why Biden supporters are excited. However, he wants to hold the system accountable.

Despite the legal battles, Biden supporters said they are confident with the outcome.

“The board of directors that governs your local election board is also bipartisan,” Melissa Patterson, a Biden supporter, said. “It’s made of Democrats, and it’s made up of Republicans, so if there was anything nefarious happening, those Democrats or Republicans would be able to intervene on the spot.”

The Trump campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, all swing states. Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada have been called for Biden. Georgia remains too close to call, but Biden leads.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits. The administration has promised further legal action.