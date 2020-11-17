Metro schools scrambling to find substitute teachers as virus causes staffing shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Park Hill elementary schools are now closed due to staffing issues.

Chinn and Hopewell elementary schools are facing high numbers of students and staff in COVID-19 quarantine, and were forced to abruptly return to virtual learning for a few days.

Schools across the metro have been quite candid that without enough substitute teachers, more school closures could be imminent. That’s why one Johnson County, Kansas, dad is stepping up — and hopes other parents will, too — to keep kids in school.

A video posted to Facebook last week is just one piece of a campaign for Park Hill schools to get more substitute teachers on board.



“I’ve used the illustration of a jigsaw puzzle each day to put together to keep things staffed,” said Bill Redinger, the district’s human resources assistant superintendent. “Typically in another year, year or two ago, we’d have well above 95% of our sub jobs filled each day. And now we’re seeing numbers closer to 70 and sometimes even lower.”



While COVID-19 spread has been minimal in schools, Park Hill and many metro districts are suffering from spiking community spread with huge quarantine numbers. It’s creating a sub crisis so severe, two Park Hill elementary schools closed this week.



“That’s a real challenge in order to keep the business of the school district going,” Redinger said.



Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission schools, among many others, will send middle and high school students back to virtual learning after Thanksgiving for the very same reasons.

It’s why dad Matt Dunn is using his personal vacation time away from his day job in marketing to become a sub.

“If I can do something that would help where they could be in school and get a more one on one teaching time that they’re accustomed to, the interaction time with other students, I’m willing to do it,” Dunn said.

He said the process took longer than expected, but he should be classroom ready by Dec. 1. Dunn and schools hope parents who might have flexible schedules will consider becoming subs to keep as many students in classrooms as possible.

“If we have parents or folks who’ve already served as volunteers here in our school district who would have interest in stepping in, we’re ready to help them out and get them ready to put them in the game,” Redinger said.

In Kansas, you need 60 hours of college credit to apply for an emergency sub license. In Missouri, you can have either that same level of college education or complete a new alternate certification with online classes. In both states, the process takes at least a few weeks to complete.

Learn about job openings in Park Hill Schools here.

More information about becoming a licensed substitute in Missouri and Kansas is below: