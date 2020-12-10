Metro small business owners protest outside City Hall, pleading for help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Small business owners from across the metro came to the steps of City Hall to protest Thursday. They say their businesses are being destroyed by the very people elected to protect them.

“With no help on the way. Where is the help, to help us survive? The people that we elected to fight for us are putting us under,” Steve Stegall, owner of Blue Line Bar, said.

Stegall said he has lost 40-50% of his revenue since the new COVID-19 guidelines have gone into effect. Some believe the new guidelines will force another round of layoffs.

“You know I don’t want to lay off employees, but if the revenues keep dropping and bars keep shutting down and going out of business on the Kansas City side, it makes it more difficult to employ people,” business owner Charles Benjimina said.

Stegall organized this protest because he said they’re being ignored.

“The mayor is not getting back with us, is not reaching out to us. We want answers; that’s all we want,” Stegall said.

This group of protestors said they’re putting action to their words. Some at Thursday’s protest have hired a lawyer and filed a suit against the city, seeking damages.

“If you’re still allowing 50, more than 100 people to go to a casino after 11 o’clock, you’re favoring that business. You’re violating several of my clients’ liberty interests, economic liberty under the Missouri Constitution and federal Constitution,” attorney Michael Guntey said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas responded with this written statement:

“Three-hundred and thirteen Kansas Citians have died of COVID-19. More than 1,100 have died in our region. I worry each day about our businesses and have worked mightily to support them in every way possible and will continue to do so, but I worry more about the far too many lives lost and the many others who have fallen ill. We owe it to our friends, neighbors, and relatives to do all we can to keep those at risk safe.

“Our orders are reasonable, far less strict than those seen in other parts of our state, but they represent what experts have said can be a step to keeping our community safe. Our orders were issued based on the joint recommendation by local health directors from Kansas City, Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties in Missouri, and Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas.

“I’m proud that our region has created measured, consistent guidelines to best protect our community. I will continue to work with our regional health and elected leaders to maintain consistent guidelines, to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Kansas City region, and to alleviate the strain on our first responders, healthcare workers, and hospital systems.”

In an earlier news conference, Lucas said, if cases continue to rise in the metro more restrictive guidelines could be on the way.