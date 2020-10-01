Metro student helping push for in-person learning in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — The fight to move offline wages on in Johnson County, Kansas.

Thursday night, Olathe students and parents are expected to plead for the school board to allow students back in classrooms.

One teenager is hoping to help shape the school board’s decision.

Aly Arenholz is trying to learn Spanish online. The 8th grader attends Frontier Trail Middle School in Olathe and was forced to start the year with fully remote learning.

“I just was floored and for once in my life I was speechless,” said Aly’s mom, Jessica Arenholz.

Jessica knows the isolation, technical glitches and struggle to stay focused have put incredible stress on her 6th and 8th graders.

“Almost every day the kids have been in tears or they have been talking about being stressed out, or what about my mental health or I can’t do this,” Jessica said.

Aly knows her teachers are trying hard, but her grades are still suffering.

“I feel like I learn better where I can see the teacher, ask questions live and write stuff down on a piece of paper,” Aly said.

Aly is so determined to get back to in-person classes she decided to speak before the school board Thursday night. But she wanted to be armed with evidence. So she made a Google Doc survey and with her mom, shared it on social media.

“I knew it affected people but I didn’t realize how many,” said Aly.

Aly received more than 1,700 responses, shedding light on the hardships with academics, mental health and more that Olathe middle and high school students say they’re experiencing with online learning.

“It’s frustrating. It’s lonely. It’s hard. I want to go to school. I want to learn,” one response read.

“More kids and teens are struggling more with their mental health than COVID-19,” another response read.

The family knows COVID-19 is a very real threat. Jessica Arenholz has seen it first-hand through her work at a senior living facility, but she believes schools must adapt and can safely educate kids and when they do that many students will see improvement in their overall health and school performance.

“We know COVID is here, so let’s take the precautions, let’s wear our masks, let’s socially distance, do all the things we can, because they’re wasting their childhood,” Jessica Arenholz said.

The Olathe School Board meeting starts Thursday at 6 p.m. You can watch it live here.