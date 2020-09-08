Metro students have tough start with virtual learning after districts’ program gets overloaded

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Virtual classes became virtually impossible for students to login to Tuesday morning in many metro school districts.

Students attending schools in Lee’s Summit, Raytown and Grandview experienced service outages that also happened on a national scale. The school districts blamed the problems on one of their online service providers.

The districts pointed to a service called “Securly,” which is described as a content filtering system. Spokespeople from multiple districts released statements saying the service couldn’t handle the workload on the first day of class.

Some students said this initial test for virtual learning has left them feeling extremely frustrated.

Eleven-year-old Zach Webb, a sixth grader, said the outage turned him into a young troubleshooter. He had to contact his P.E. teacher outside of the systems put in place by the Lee’s Summit School District.

“I emailed him like what was going on, and he said the internet wasn’t working for the school,” Zach said.

“It felt pretty bad because I’m like that one kid that wants everything perfect. I don’t want anything messy. I want everything perfect,” Zach added.

Kim Webb, Zach’s mother, said the situation felt like yet another challenge related to education during the pandemic.

“I was hoping that there would have been more test-runs happening before the real school day started,” Kim said.

Parents received a message Tuesday morning from the Lee’s Summit School District that read in part: “The district’s content filtering provider, Securly, is experiencing a service disruption in the United States and district users are unable to access the internet this morning.”

“The issue has prevented many teachers and staff members from logging in to morning classes. If you are experiencing issues logging in at home, we anticipate that this is related to this disruption and not home wi-fi issues,” the message continued.

Kim said that she didn’t have many options for how to fill her son’s time.

“So I told him just wait around for your meet-up with your teacher’s class. I had to go back to work, and I just gave him something to do while he waited,” Kim said.

“My dad came up here whenever I said it didn’t work like three times, and he was acting real frustrated because he didn’t know what to do so he made some calls,” Zach said.

“I made a couple phone calls to the school. Went unanswered. Actually the phone hung up,” Paul Webb, Zach’s dad, said.

While online learning didn’t connect for Zach, his sister said she connected fine — just not the way the 9th grade student would have liked to experience her first day of school.

“It’s just weird. Like I get to see everybody on my screen, but I don’t get to meet them and meet my teachers and get to know them like I would at school,” Megan Webb said.

This is just one family’s experience, but the outage affected students across multiple districts.

FOX 4 asked some of the affected districts, as well as Securly, what exactly the issue was. We have not yet gotten an answer other than it was an outage.