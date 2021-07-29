Metro trailer park residents issue list of demands in having to relocate for new Jackson County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Plans for Jackson County’s new jail don’t sound good to residents in one community.

People renting trailer lots at the Heart Village Mobile Home Park off U.S. Highway 40 will lose their homes to the forthcoming Jackson County Detention Center. The county’s commissioners bought the land for $7 million. Residents are aware they have until late February to relocate.

Those residents have issued a list of demands as they search for their next homes. Fifty-five of those Heart Village renters signed a list of demands being distributed by KC Tenants. Among their demands:

$10,000 per renter to assist with moving their mobile homes elsewhere.

Rent payments should be canceled beginning in September.

A face-to-face meeting with Jackson County Commissioners as soon as possible.

The new Jackson County Detention Center will cost roughly $260 million. As it stands, commissioners are offering residents $5,000 in relocation money. Urban Schaefer, one resident who signed the list of demands, said that money won’t be helpful enough.

“We’re asking to be treated fairly,” Schaefer told FOX4 on Thursday. “Some of the tenants here aren’t going to be able to move their trailers. Five thousand dollars isn’t going to be able to do anything.”

Last week, Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte held a public discussion for renters at Heart Village. Angry residents showed up for that, including Gregory Novak, who said he wishes the detention center project would go away.

“The move, and everything involved in the move, is going to cost money. It’s going to eat itself up, I know,” Novak said.

Jackson County leaders sent a statement to FOX4 on Thursday, saying the county hopes to work with these residents to make their move smooth. An article on Moving.com said the average cost to relocate a standard 14×70 mobile home will cost $5,000 to $8,000.