INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence woman is accused of trapping her daughter in an apartment and lighting it on fire.

Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Tawanda Anderson with first-degree arson.

Charging documents show Anderson and her daughter returned from a store Sunday evening. Anderson became upset that her daughter give her any money.

The victim told investigators that Anderson threatened to kill her. Anderson then walked outside and began smashing her daughter’s car with a metal bat.

Around the same time fire alarms started sounding inside the apartment, but when Anderson’s daughter tried to evacuate, she found the fire at the bottom of the steps.

She called 9-1-1 and emergency responders arrived. Firefighters said they had to use a ladder to rescue Anderson’s daughter from a window because they encountered flames as soon as they opened the door to the apartment.

The court documents also show firefighters found a second fire in the kitchen near a sliding glass door.

Anderson’s daughter told investigators that her mom left in her car before firefighters arrived.

Investigators responded to a house near Whitney Road and Lexington Road. The homeowner called after a woman, later identified as Anderson, showed up at her house. The homeowner said she didn’t know Anderson, but she told the homeowner “She made me mad and I killed her. I ‘m sorry,” according to charging documents.

Anderson told officers she’d been drinking and didn’t remember anything after she and her daughter argued.

Anderson made her first court appearance Tuesday. She will be back in court to review her bond Thursday afternoon.

