Metro woman in coma after hit-and-run crash, leaving family praying for a miracle

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A 40-year-old woman is in the hospital after being run down by a hit-and-run driver a week and a half ago.

Sherlaun Moore is described as a fun-loving, hardworking woman. In fact, she works in the emergency room at Truman Medical Center where she’s now a patient.

Her parents, Marquitha Gaddy and Leland Roberts, consoled each other as Moore laid in the Intensive Care Unit at Truman Medical, fighting for her life.

“I mean, I don’t understand how you can just, you can just hit somebody and just keep rolling,” Gaddy said.

At 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14, Moore was hit by an SUV as she left a party near East 9th Street and Agnes Avenue.

She suffered two broken legs, her pelvis is shattered, she had internal bleeding and a head injury. Moore remains in a coma.

Her father’s worst fear is, “that she won’t wake up,” Roberts said.

Police released a grainy picture of the SUV they say hit Moore and kept going. Her family said she was getting into her truck to go home at the time of the impact, which was so forceful, it ripped the door off of the truck and Moore ended up wedged underneath a car parked in front of her.

“From what I was told, like moments before it happened, she was in good spirits,” her daughter Sparkle Moore said. “She was, ‘Alright y’all, bye. I’ll see you later.’ Next thing you know, she’s being rushed to the hospital barely breathing.”

The tightknit family met FOX4 at their home during a break from sitting at Moore’s bedside, where they spend their days trying to talk her out of her coma.

“I tell her that I need her to keep fighting. I tell her that I love her all the time,” Roberts said.

Moore’s daughter believes her mom is improving.

“I walk in and I was like, ‘What’s up Big Sexy, what’s going on today?’ Even though she can’t respond I know my mama can hear me,” Sparkle said. “When I was just up there yesterday, she blinked her eyes and responded. Like she gave my hand a little squeeze.”

It’s the hope this family needs as Moore continues to fight to get back to them.

“I got God with me, so I figured it’s gonna be a while, but it was gonna be alright,” Roberts said.

Until then, Moore’s dad will continue to spend his days with his daughter and his evenings at home, crying as he waters his roses, praying for who he calls the most beautiful flower in his garden.

Secondary to Moore’s recovery, this family is begging for justice. If you know anything about the hit-and-run, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.