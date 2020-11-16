Metro woman pays it forward to barber using haircuts to donate Thanksgiving meals

OLATHE, Kan. — “Haircuts for turkeys” fed 50 families last year. This year, there are three times more families in need.

Breanna Leahy wants to help Nate Rivera the barber, and his wife, Erica, give these families have something to be thankful for this year.

“They are the most selfless people I’ve ever met in my life,” Leahy said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local families have experienced more financial strain than usual. That’s why Nate is gathering turkey baskets to allow people to have a Thanksgiving. They are doing a turkey drive for families who can’t necessarily pay for the meal themselves.

Despite COVID and a health issue forcing Nate to close his shop temporarily, “haircuts for turkeys” continues.

People can bring in a turkey, donate it to the cause and then get a free haircut. Additional money donations buy the fixings.

“We brought FOX4 for Pay It Forward… Hopefully this will help reach out to more families there’s that for you,” Leahy told Nate.

She then gave him the $400 gift card.

“Oh wow!” he said. “I appreciate it, thank you.”

