Metro woman with disabilities pays it forward to social worker who went ‘beyond the call of duty’

Freddie Slaughter’s specialty compound prescription was not only discontinued – her insurance stopped covering it. But her social worker from Jewish Family Services turned out to be just what the doctor ordered.

“I have a social worker and she has gone over and beyond the call of duty,” Slaughter said. “Her name is Liz Conaway… she’s the best person in the world.”

Slaughter said she has a disability, but whatever she needs, Conaway is there for her. It was Conaway that found her the right medicine.

“I want to pay it forward for all you’ve done for me, getting me this medicine,” Slaughter told Conaway. “Everything you’ve done for me my glasses to my shoes to my teeth everything you’ve done for me I want to pay it forward.”

