Metropolitan Community College breaks ground on new $10 million facility in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Metropolitan Community College broke ground Wednesday on a $10.2 million new facility in Independence.

The 25,000-square-foot building will be east of the Blue River campus on Missouri 78 and house a commercial driver’s license, utility lineman and forklift and warehousing programs, The Examiner reports. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Education Center will also be located there.

“They’ll come to this ultra-modern, state-of-the-art facility,” Chancellor Kimberly Beatty said, according to The Examiner, and it will produce a “steady chain of highly skilled, highly trained workers.”

The programs will be relocated from the college’s business and technology facilities in North Kansas City.

