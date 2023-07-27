KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metropolitan Community College (MCC) is taking a major step towards training tomorrow’s workforce for Missouri’s newest billion dollar industry.

MCC’s Workforce and Economic Development Division has partnered with marijuana education provider Green Flower to offer three new cannabis certificate programs.

State data shows Missouri is selling roughly $4million worth of marijuana each day, with about $121.2 million in sales last month alone.

Shortly after Missouri dispensaries began medical marijuana sales in 2020, two state universities launched a cannabis curriculum of their own. Officials say MCC will be the first college in the Kansas City metro to offer cannabis certification training online.

Dr. Richard Wallace, Director of Continuing Education at MCC, said the programs are designed to provide graduates with the job skills training needed for a career in the cannabis industry.

“MCCKC is the first college or university located in Kansas City to offer online certificate programs in the emerging field of cannabis education,” Wallace said in a press release. “The Workforce and Economic Development Division at MCC has identified the need and the demand in high-growth opportunities in the cannabis job market; and for those who are seeking a career in the cannabis industry locally, state-wide, or nationally. We are excited to launch our cannabis certificate programs.”

The industry boom means there is a growing demand for trained cannabis professionals in fields like cultivation, retail, extraction and product development.

The community college will now offer students the following certificates online:

Cannabis Cultivation Specialist Certificate

Cannabis Retail Specialist Certificate

Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist Certificate

Each program last nine weeks and can be completed fully online. Prospective students can enroll and begin courses at any time.

“Green Flower is thrilled to be partnering with Metropolitan Community College to offer our three cannabis industry training certificate programs. Metropolitan is our first community college partner in the State of Missouri and we couldn’t be more excited at the opportunity to begin offering our programs to the public,” Daniel Kalef, Executive Vice President of Higher Education for Green Flower, said in a press release. “Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more, is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these programs.”

Tuition for each courses is $750. MCC’s cannabis programs are not eligible for federal student aid, but a payment plan is available. Prospective students can find more information about MCC’s new cannabis programs here.