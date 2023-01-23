KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time Metropolitan Community College (MCC) will split its spring commencement into two ceremonies.

On Thursday, May 18, graduates and their families will be given the option to attend a commencement ceremony at either 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

With two opportunities to celebrate the Class of 2023, the college hopes to cut down on time and offer a shorter program overall.

“We’re hoping to decrease the ceremony times and focus more on our students,” MCC Director of Student Success Chris Shobe said in a press release.

Organizers are hoping to have about 450 students at each of the new times.

This year graduation will not feature a keynote speaker, but there will still be a student speaker at each ceremony. With the new changes, each commencement program is estimated to last about 90 minutes, shortening graduation by roughly an hour.