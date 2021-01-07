Metropolitan PD, U.S. Capitol Police release arrest reports from Capitol

WASHINGTON — Less than a day after an insurgence on the U.S. Capitol, local police departments have released their arrest reports.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 14 people for a variety of offenses including unlawful entry, assaulting a police officer, unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.

Metropolitan Police arrested 69 people from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning including one juvenile.

A vast majority of arrests were for curfew violations, but there were a few for carrying a pistol without a license and other firearm related offenses.

A list and images of persons of interest was also released asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals or providing any additional information about the incidents.

