Metro’s first Tory Burch store to open at Legends Outlets this week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Ladies, it’s a day we’ve all been waiting for! Tory Burch is opening an outlet at Legends Outlets Kansas City on Friday, Oct. 16 — just in time for you to add a few items to your Christmas list.

The store marks the first and only Tory Burch storefront in the metro, and the only location within a 150-mile-radius of Legends Outlets.

“Legends Outlets is thrilled to add Tory Burch to our high-end line up of retailers,” Stacy Scheelk, senior director of operations and business development at Legends Outlets, said. “As the #1 requested luxury handbag and accessory retailer by our shoppers, we worked very closely with Tory Burch to solidify that Legends Outlets traffic, co-tenancy and strong spending power of our demographic created a win-win for a successful partnership.”

Known for color, print and special details, the nearly 3,000-square-foot Tory Burch outlet will carry ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, and accessories, and will host special, outlet-only events.





The store opens at 11 a.m. on Friday across from Polo Ralph Lauren Factory.

More name-brands are opening in the Legends Outlets. Like PUMA, it will also become the first and only store in the metro area when it opens later in 2020.

Tory Burch launched in 2004 with a small boutique in New York City.

Over the past 15 years, the company has grown into a global brand with more than 300 boutiques around the world.