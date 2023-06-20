PAOLA, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and a stabbing at a campground near Hillsdale Lake.

Deputies responded to Hillsdale State Park early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said one person died from a gunshot injury. A second person was also injured, but is expected to survive.

Deputies have a suspect in custody and there is no additional threat to the public.

The investigation into the incident is underway.