Miami County searching for person who fell into Hillsdale Lake, did not resurface

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Miami County and other nearby rescue crews searched for hours Tuesday night for a person who fell into Hillsdale Lake and did not resurface.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the Marysville boat ramp at Hillsdale Lake, near 253rd Street and Orleans Road, around 5:30 p.m.

A witness said a person fell out of a boat while attempting to tie off and didn’t come back up.

Dive teams from Osawatomie Fire Department, Johnson County Fire District #2 and the Overland Park Police Department searched the area for several hours Tuesday night.

Crews eventually turned their focus to recovery, but by 9:30 p.m. they suspended their efforts. They will resume on Wednesday morning.

The boat ramp and water immediately surrounding it are closed to the public until further notice.

The name of the person who fell in is not being released at this time. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.