LOUISBURG, Kan. — The Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since early Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Nora Adelyn Moore left her home in the area of 247th Street and Metcalf Road around 1 p.m. on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with purple lettering and black shorts.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

