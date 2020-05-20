Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash involving car, lawn mower

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a lawn mower.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 335th Street between Crescent Hill Road and Plum Creek Road on a report of an injury crash.

According to investigators, a 1998 Ford Escort was traveling east on 335th Street when it hit a John Deere mower that was also traveling east.

The driver of the mower, identified as 89-year-old Ralza Manly of Osawatomie, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Ford Escort and three passengers were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.