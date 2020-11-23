Miami County votes to let Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate take effect

PAOLA, Kan. — After avoiding a mask mandate for months, Miami County voted to let Governor Laura Kelly’s newest mask order stand.

County Commissioner Rob Roberts said the commission voted Monday afternoon to not opt out of the governor’s mandate like it did with her first order in July.

Last week, Kelly issued a new executive order, giving Kansas counties an option when it comes to face masks. They could make their own order or adopt her new statewide protocols.

Under state law, however, county leaders could also opt out of the mandate. They had one week to decide.

Roberts said the commission discussed a weakened set of restrictions to circumvent Kelly’s mandate, but it failed when it came to a vote.

The commissioner said he voted in favor of the governor’s mandate, noting that Miami County’s rate of infection is similar to that of Johnson County’s.

The county has encouraged mask wearing, but not required it in public up to this point. Some cities in the county, however, including Spring Hill, Oswatomie and Paola, have made their own local rule.

“Voluntarily asking people to wear a mask isn’t getting the job done,” Roberts said.

When Kelly made the announcement about her second mask mandate last week, more than 60 Kansas counties did not have one in place.

Under Kelly’s new order, anyone in Kansas must wear a mask under the following circumstances:

when inside or in line to enter an indoor public place.

when getting health care services, such as a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, doctor’s office or dental office.

when waiting for or riding on public transportation or when in a taxi, private car service or ride sharing service.

when outdoors in public places where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained (except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity).

Additionally, all Kansas businesses must require all employees, customers, visitors or members of the public to wear a face mask under the following circumstances:

when employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time.

when employees are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale

when employees are working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways,

when customers or members of the public are in a facility managed by the business or organization.

when employees are in any room or enclosed area where other people are present and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance distance (except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity).