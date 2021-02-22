Michelle Hubbard to serve as next Shawnee Mission School District superintendent

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education has announced that Dr. Michelle Hubbard will serve as the district’s next superintendent.

The announcement was made during Monday night’s board meeting.

Hubbard currently serves as deputy superintendent. She replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton, who announced his retirement in December.

Hubbard has worked at the Shawnee Mission School District for six years and has previously worked as superintendent of the Turner School District.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the superintendent,” Hubbard said. “I’m excited to get started working to champion the district’s strategic plan, foster and strengthen relationships, cultivate a strong culture, and continue to build collaborative and high-performing academic and administrative teams.”

Hubbard will begin her role as superintendent in July.