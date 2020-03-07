Michigan men suspected of state-wide crime spree, charged with robbing Target store in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of Michigan men are behind bars in Jackson County after allegedly robbing Target stores in several locations throughout Missouri.

Tyree Parker and Jaki Spicer, both of Flint, Michigan, each face charges of first-degree robbery.

According to a probable cause statement, police were called to a robbery at a Target store in Independence on March 4.

A Target employee said that two men flashed a gun and stole items, including 44 gift cards loaded with different amounts, Xbox game consoles and Apple products.

The two men were arrested at another Target store in the northland later that day after a description of their vehicle was sent to stores in the area.

When detectives searched the car, they allegedly recovered 33 gift cards and various other items listed as stolen from the Target store.

A witness traveling with Parker and Spicer allegedly told police that they all drove in a rental car from Flint, Michigan and said they stopped at five Target stores while driving to Kansas City, but they were only able to steal electronics and gift cards at the Independence Target.

According to court records, detectives investigating the crime identified Parker and Spicer as suspects in seven other thefts at Target stores in Missouri and one in Arkansas.

Parker and Spicer are each being held on $50,000 bond.