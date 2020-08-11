Mid-Continent Library’s South Independence Branch closing until 2021 for renovations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library is closing one of its branches until next year.

The South Independence Branch located at 13700 E. 35th St. South will close at 4 p.m. Aug. 30 and will remain closed for the remainder of the year while the facility undergoes renovations.

The renovations include new carpet, lighting, paint and ceilings as well as automatic doors, native landscaping and new signage and display cases.

Customers will be directed to use the North Independence Branch located at 317 W. 24 Highway while the South Branch is closed.

All MCPL programs are currently being held through Zoom or MCPL’s facebook page.

The renovations are set to be completed sometime in early 2021.