KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering a new way for patrons to pay off their fines while giving back to the community.

Beginning Monday, May 1, the library system will start accepting donations of nonperishable foods in exchange for a credit towards existing fines and late fees.

Through the Food for Fines program, each donated food item will count as $1 off towards overdue fees and replacement library card charges up to $10. Donations can be brought to any MCPL branch.

The program will run through Sunday, May 7, with all donations going towards local food pantries.

Suggested donations include:

Boxed meals

Canned soup

Canned meat, fruit, or vegetables

Peanut butter

Cereal

Pasta

Sugar free/low sodium/gluten free products