GRAND VALLEY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library’s Board of Trustees announced they approved plans for replacing the library’s existing Grain Valley Branch.

The current library is located at 101 SW Eagles Parkway.

The new branch will be built on a 3.6-acre property that MCPL acquired last year on the west side of Buckner-Tarsney Road, which is approximately a mile south of the current location.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to better serve our community with the modern amenities that will be available in the beautiful new building,” Grain Valley Branch Manager Sarah Gamble said in a statement.

The new Grain Valley Branch will be 12,500 square feet, which is about 4,000 square feet larger than the current branch.

The new library will include a community program room, two meeting rooms, a dedicated children’s area, and outdoor seating. Construction is set to begin with a groundbreaking in late fall.

The project is expected to be completed by late fall 2023. The current branch a storefront location will remain open until the construction of the new building is complete.

More information about all the Library’s construction projects can be found on the Mid-Continent Public Library Community website.

