Mid-Continent Public Library closes Boardwalk Branch after customer says they tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library is temporarily closing one of their branches after a customer said they’d tested positive for coronavirus.

MCPL’s Boardwalk Branch at 8656 N. Ambassador Drive in Kansas City closed at noon Tuesday, June 23, after a customer said they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The same customer had been at the library Monday as well, according to a MCPL spokesperson.

The Boardwalk Branch will remain closed until further notice and MCPL will notify any customers who were potentially exposed to the virus.

Staff members who may have been exposed to the virus will also be tested before returning to work.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff remain our top priority, and we are taking swift action to ensure we mitigate risk as much as we possibly can,” said MCPL Director Steven Potter.