Mid-Continent Public Library moves to curbside service after staff COVID-19 outbreaks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mid-Continent Public Library branches will move to curbside and drive-up window service after a number of branches were forced to close due to COVID-19 outbreaks among staff members.

MCPL will return to curbside and drive-up window service only starting Nov. 23. The library will continue to offer Wi-Fi outside, but no in-branch services will be available.

Library leaders made the decision after COVID-19 cases increased in the Kansas City metro.

The following branches are closed due to potential COVID-19 exposures: Blue Springs, Camden Point, Dearborn, Edgerton, Excelsior Springs, Smithville and the Woodneath Library Center.

The Woodneath Library center closed when staff members tested positive for COVID-19 Nov. 20. MCPL is working to notify customers who were in the Woodneath Library Center between Nov. 9-15 and in the Excelsior Springs Branch Nov. 7-15.

The library is working with local health departments to determine when the branches will reopen.

